Touch the Truck returns to South Frontenac

Touch the Truck is back in South Frontenac. The fun, free family event will be held this year rain or shine on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Township Public Services Facility at 2490 Keeley Road in Sydenham.

Last year, more than 1,200 people attended the event, giving families the chance to get up close to big trucks and equipment. South Frontenac Fire & Rescue, Public Services, Frontenac OPP, Frontenac Paramedic Services, and Southern Frontenac Community Services will return to showcase their fleets, including ATVs, boats and more.

In addition to big trucks, there will be educational booths, kids' activities and a community BBQ with hamburgers and hot dogs (while supplies last) with proceeds going to the local food bank and #BuildwithGrace capital expansion project. Members of the public are asked to make a cash donation or bring non-perishable food items to stuff a truck and a reusable water bottle to fill up at the Utilities Kingston Water Buggy. The Food Bank particularly needs cereal, crackers, canned vegetables and canned fruit.

The Township explains that this year's event will be a "quiet" event without the usual horn honking so it is friendly and inclusive to all. The time is being extended by an hour to allow more people the chance to participate, and a shuttle service will run continuously from Loughborough Public School to make it easy for families to attend. Parking will be limited, so families are encouraged to take the shuttle.

The event takes place ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week which is May 7th to 13th this year. Residents are encouraged to come on out to meet the local Emergency Services teams and learn about how the community prepares for and responds to emergencies.

For more information, email recsupport@southfrontenac.net or call Amanda Pantrey, Programming, Events, and Education Coordinator, at 613-376-3027 ext. 4447.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray