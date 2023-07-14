Tourism Kingston launches series of Creative Kingston walking tours

Now you can explore the best of Kingston's film, music, and literary scenes with nine new walking tours. Launched by Tourism Kingston, the tours feature music venues where some of Canada's best bands got their start, set locations of popular television productions, and visit the places that have inspired award winning novels.

Through archival images, video clips, behind the scenes stories, and a robust itinerary of local sites, these free tours provide a new appreciation for Kingston's creative history. Tours are available in both French and English, and features written text and audio narration from musicians, actors, poets, radio personalities, and arts professionals from Kingston's creative community.

Each theme offers three tour options: downtown, west, and extended. Time frames range from 60 minutes to 2.5 hours in length, allowing visitors to explore at their own pace. The mobile optimized interface makes it easy to follow along on your phone with route maps, directions, stories, and assets like photos, videos, and music, presented seemlessly. Tours are free of charge.

Film

Discover Kingston's cinematic past and present by visiting recent film and television production locations while learning about the early history of cinemas and film productions in the city. See how Kingston streets and buildings have been transformed for productions, into anything from 1890s New Orleans to a futuristic planet in the Star Trek universe.

Music

Become immersed in the musical stories of Kingston, from rock to pop or classical. Visit the places where some of Canada's most talented musicians got their start and explore Kingston's vibrant live music scene. The music tours take the user from the downtown site of The Tragically Hip's first show to their very last, as well as exploring the venues that sparked musical collaborations and careers from such notable Kingston musicians as Miss Emily, The Mahones, and The Glorious Sons.

Literary

Explore the Kingston connections of notable Canadian authors, from Robertson Davies to Bronwen Wallace. These tours take users to a variety of literary landmarks and the sites that continue to inspire the written word. Users will learn about a Rembrandt painting that inspired a modern poem, the penitentiary that inspired several literary works, and the archives that safeguard literary legacies.

All tours are complimentary. Earphones are recommended for the best tour experience. More information about the new walking tours and other options can be found at visitkingston.ca/walking-tours.

The Creative Kingston Walking Tour project is presented by Tourism Kingston and made possible by a Tourism Relief Fund grant through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario and with support from the City of Kingston.

