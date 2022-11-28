Tourism Kingston named 'Tourism Employer of the Year' at Canadian Tourism Awards

Tourism Kingston has been named Tourism Employer of the Year by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) at their Canadian Tourism Awards reception and dinner held in Ottawa. The Canadian Tourism Awards recognize success, leadership, and innovation in Canada's tourism industry, and reward those people, places, organizations, and events that have gone above and beyond to offer superior tourism experiences in Canada.

The Tourism Employer of the Year Award aims to recognize a business leader and organization that have made a commitment to foster equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging and that embraces innovative ideas to move the company forward while supporting and encouraging workplace and personal life balance.

Tourism Kingston, led by Executive Director Megan Knott and supported by its Board of Directors, earned this recognition for a number of key programs that support, recognize, and celebrate staff; build a positive workplace culture; as well as providing a foundation for staff and organizational success that supports the local tourism industry. This includes competitive salaries, vacation, healthcare benefits, and employer RRSP match; paid sick days and an employee/family support program; professional development opportunities; student employment and mentoring; and support of employee volunteerism and community engagement.

"Recognition at the national level is incredibly humbling," says Megan Knott, Executive Director of Tourism Kingston. "The Canadian Tourism Awards recognize the best of the best across Canada - this award is a testament to the amazing team we have at Tourism Kingston. It's an honour to work alongside them each day and to build a workplace culture that supports their success and wellbeing."

Tourism Kingston is also Rainbow Registered by the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, underscoring its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. The organization was also named a Culture Innovator by the Canadian Workplace Culture Index program in December 2021. It received an overall workplace score of 80 (national average: 65; industry average: 64) and a loyalty score of 75 (national average: 45; industry average: 44).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray