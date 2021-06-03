Town of Petawawa pushes back against report suggesting lags in people getting vaccinated

The Town of Petawawa is clearing up a report that suggests its lagging behind in getting people vaccinated.

An online map shows the town has the second lowest first dose vaccination rate in the province at just under 30 per cent.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Cushman, says that is due to military personnel at CFB Petawawa being included in the census numbers for population, but not for vaccine tallies, which would effectively double the vaccination rate.

"So Petawawa, with the solidiers, has a 30 per cent second dose rate and probably with other folks around town it probably goes up another four or five per cent." Dr. Cushman tells CTV News Ottawa. "So there second dose rate is 35 per cent. It may well be the best town in Ontario. Not one of the worst."

Mayor of Petawawa Bob Sweet also pushed back against the report.

"It's a bit of an anomoly but it does throw the numbers out quite significantly if you can take (out) 5,000 or 6,000 vaccinations. I understand the majority of them have (received a second dose)."

Dr. Cushman says Renfrew County has now surpassed the 60 per cent mark for adults with at least one dose and expects that number to keep climbing until the end of June.



With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson