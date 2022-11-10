Town of Renfrew announces 2022 Santa Claus parade celebrations

The Town of Renfrew says they are excited to collaborate with the Downton Renfrew BIA to bring the 2022 Mobile Santa Claus Parade to Renfrew. Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00 p.m. marks the return of the Mobile Renfrew Santa Claus Parade. With festivities beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Low Square, in front of Town Hall, where there will be a fun-filled children’s activity area, sponsored by Megram Consulting Inc.

The parade route begins at 5:00 p.m. from St. Joseph’s Highschool, travelling down Raglan Street, and continuing down Main Street before concluding at Munroe Avenue. The Renfrew Public Library will be serving up hot chocolate in front of the Library after the parade concludes.

Organizers welcome members of the community to get together with family and friends or promote your organization or business by entering a float in the parade for free. Float registration documents can be picked up at Town Hall and are also available through the Town of Renfrew’s website at renfrew.ca.

Registrations must be submitted by November 24th, 2022, to jmcewan@renfrew.ca, or to Town Hall at 127 Raglan St. S. Renfrew, K7V 1P

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray