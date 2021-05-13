Town Park Field in Gananoque to receive $100,000 from the Jays Care Foundation

GANANQOUE -- A baseball diamond in Gananqoue will be revitalized thanks in part to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The town is receiving $100,000 from the Jays Care Foundation through the Field of Dreams program.

Last summer, nearby Arlene Cartwright Field was closed, making Town Park Field the only remaining baseball diamond in the area.

Town councillor Mike Kench outlined some of the priorities for upgrading the field.

"The infield is number 1." Kench tells CTV News. "The dugouts close second, and then some netting around the backstop of the diamond and then slowly work our way into the outfield grass. The lighting, scoreboard, that sort of thing."

The plan is to have the diamond finished later this year and ready for league play in 2022.

--With files from CTV's Nate Vandermeer