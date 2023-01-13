Township of Laurentian Valley announces hire of new Treasurer/Deputy CAO

The Township of Laurentian Valley (LV) says they are pleased to announce the hiring of Sean Crozier as its new Treasurer/Deputy CAO. Cozier comes to Laurentian Valley with over 7 years of municipal experience in various finance positions at the Township of Admaston/Bromley and the Township of Whitewater Region. He began with Whitewater Region as Deputy Treasurer in 2017 and was later promoted to Treasurer, with Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) being added to his responsibilities in 2020. Laurentian Valley says they went through an extensive recruitment process and Crozier was chosen as the successful candidate and is set to start on March 13th, 2023.

"We are excited to welcome Sean to Laurentian Valley," said CAO Dean Sauriol. "Sean is a young professional in the municipal world that has made a profound impact for the Township of Whitewater Region, especially in his most recent position of Treasurer/Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). We are fortunate to have his drive and attention to detail join our LV team."

While making the decision to leave Whitewater Region was a difficult one, Cozier says he is looking forward to joining Laurentian Valley "The opportunity to work for a new municipality presents new challenges that are exciting to explore. My willingness to learn and further educate myself is important to me and this opportunity provides the platform to grow my skill set and knowledge," says Sean. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Whitewater having had the privilege of working with outstanding staff and council and implementing new projects. I have no doubt they are in a position to further excel and prosper under the direction of their new Mayor, Neil Nicholson and his council."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray