Toxic blue-green algae causes flu-like symptoms

Health experts strongly urge people to rinse off after swimming in lakes and beaches, as recent hot weather conditions have turned blue-green algae into a major concern. The algae create toxins that could pose a risk to people and animals. Experts suggest this is a result of the ongoing climate crisis, saying the increase in algae is a result of increased heat.

There are potentially serious outcomes from the spread of this algae, as blooming tends to begin in lakes and beaches but has the potential to spread to water supplies. Something health authorities warn is a significant threat. Even though it comes each year, specific weather conditions have to lead to excessive bloom this year.

The increased spread could also be related to an increase in man-made chemicals in local bodies of water. Dangerous blooms can turn dense and clumpy while smelling like rotting garbage.

Toxins can irritate skin and cause flu-like symptoms. Some safety measures to take when near a visible bloom of blue-green algae include not consuming any water in the area, not allowing kids or pets to swim in the water, not cooking with the water, and avoiding eating fish caught in contaminated water.

