'Toys for Tickets' campaign returns for the holiday season in Kingston

Kingston City Hall is encouraging residents to let their parking tickets make the holiday season a little brighter for a child in the community. On Thursday, December 1st, Friday, December 2nd and Monday, December 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., toys can be donated, in lieu of money, as payment for parking tickets received between November 1st and December 3rd, 2022. This campaign is excluding tickets received for unauthorized parking in an accessible space.

"We urge everyone with an eligible ticket to take this opportunity to donate a toy," says Dan Hazell, Supervisor of Enforcement Services. "Your donation will directly benefit a child in our community."

Toys can be donated at one of the following locations:

- City Hall Payment Centre, 216 Ontario Street. Accepts both toys and money for ticket payments.

- 1211 John Counter Boulevard. Accepts only toys as payment, no credit or debit services available.

They also do not that only new and unopened toys will be accepted. Recommended items include games, cars, dolls and stuffed toys that are suitable for children aged 0 to 12 years old. Anything requiring batteries or promoting violence will not be accepted. The value of the toy should be equal to, or greater than, the value of the ticket received. Receipts must be provided when donating.

Since 2005, Toys for Tickets has collected more than 3,600 toys for Kingston children. The toys are delivered to a local toy drive in time to be distributed to children in need over the holidays.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray