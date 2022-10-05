TR Leger Kemptville expands adult training and apprenticeship programming

Due to the positive response and demand within the community, the TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education at Kemptville Campus will now be offering its newly launched adult training in heavy machinery in the evenings and on weekends.

Adults looking to become a Truck and Coach Technician, an Agricultural Equipment Technician, a Heavy Equipment Technician, or who want to upskill in these industries can now take specific micro-credential courses that interest them or take all the courses in a particular specialty to complete the in-class portion of the Level 1 Commercial Vehicle Apprenticeship Certification.

"This really is a great opportunity for adults who are looking to get into a trade, or who want to get more training in an industry they are already in," explains Shelley Riddell, Principal of TR Leger. "All of these programs are fully funded by the government, so there is no cost to enroll. For those that were interested in our daytime offering but couldn't commit to one or two days in person, this is a great alternative. We have a number of community partners that are looking to fill positions with people who have this type of training."

Courses that are being offered are as follows:

- Hydraulics-Fluid Power Systems

- Electrical Theory / Practical

- Engines

- Fuel Systems Theory / Practical

- Wheel End Assemblies and Brake Systems Theory/Practical

- Drive Train Systems Theory / Practical

- Trade Practices Theory

Registration is open, with some courses starting on October 19.

Get full details about the courses being offered, timing and registration information on the TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education website: https://trleger.ucdsb.on.ca/programs_at_tr_leger/skilled_motive_power_trades_training/micro_credential_training

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray