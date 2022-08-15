Tractor-trailer crash leaves one person dead in Edwardsburg-Cardinal, Ont.

The Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a person died on Highway 416 on August 12, 2022.

Officers responded to the crash on the on-ramp in Edwardsburg-Cardinal with the assistance of the Leeds and Grenville Emergency Services. Officers say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car.

Police say investigations revealed the driver of the passenger car and tractor-trailer were involved in a head-on collision. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators were called to assist. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa