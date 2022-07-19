Traffic Blitz leads to 127 speeding tickets

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a one-day traffic blitz on Highway 17 which focused mainly on aggressive driving behaviours.

On July 16, 2022, OPP members from East REgion and North East Region as well as the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Deep River Police Service participated in an effort to address aggressive driving.

The Blitz was conducted on a corridor of Highway 17 between North Bay and the City of Ottawa.

As a result, many charges under several provincial statutes were laid, including:

127 charges for speeding

12 other charges under the HTA

four charges under the insurance act

one liquor license act charge

one stunt driving charge

Two drivers were also charged with impaired driving and there was one three-day automatic driver's license suspension issued.