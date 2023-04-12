Traffic campaign result from Easter Long Weekend
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were able to continue to keep County roads safe by engaging in proactive education and enforcement over the Easter long weekend.
OPP has released statistics on the action on the roads from April 6th-10th:
- 231 traffic stops
- 77 charges
- 2 charged for drivers failing to properly wear a seat belt
- 15 charges for passengers failing to wear a seat belt
- 209 warnings
- 13 RIDE programs
- 7 foot patrols
- 1 impaired driver
- 1 'warn' range suspension
The OPP say they remain fully committed to public safety and will continue proactive education and enforcement throughout the year. Adding that highway safety is a team sport, encouraging people to do their part to contribute to safer County roads.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
