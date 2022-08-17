Traffic complaint about a golf cart leads to impaired driving charges in Perth, Ont.

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call of a golf cart speeding down Cockburn Street in Perth, Ont. around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday.

Nearby officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program located the abandoned vehicle, after the two occupants fled on foot. The second occupant was arrested on the scene.

The driver, 52-Year-old Shawn Fraser, was arrested and faces two charges of impaired driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth in September.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink