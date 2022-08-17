iHeartRadio
Traffic complaint about a golf cart leads to impaired driving charges in Perth, Ont.

OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call of a golf cart speeding down Cockburn Street in Perth, Ont. around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday.

Nearby officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program located the abandoned vehicle, after the two occupants fled on foot. The second occupant was arrested on the scene.

The driver, 52-Year-old Shawn Fraser, was arrested and faces two charges of impaired driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth in September.

 -With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

