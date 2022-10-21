Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charge

Officers with the Lennox and Addington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver following a traffic complaint.

On October 19, 2022, around 7:00 p.m., officers received a complaint about an erratic driver on Highway 7 in Addington Highlands Township.

Police were able to locate the vehicle a short while later, and the driver was arrested shortly afterward.

58-year-old Arkady Potashnik, of Gatineau, Quebec, was taken to the detachment for further testing. As a result, they were charged with

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

Potashnik was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on November 15.

His license was also suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for 45.

