Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charge for local individual
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a local Kingston man with impaired driving following complaints of erratic driving.
On August 8, 2022, police say they responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 eastbound in Greater Napanee. Officers were able to locate the car in question and pulled the man over.
As a result of the investigation, the driver of the car was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer.
63-year-old Philip Healey of Kingston, Ontario is now facing multiple charges, including:
- operation while impaired - drugs
- drive a vehicle with cannabis readily available
- failure to surrender license
- failure to properly wear a seatbelt
- failure to surrender insurance card
Healey was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on August 30, 2022.
His license was also suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.
