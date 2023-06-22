Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges on Highway 60
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have laid impaired charges on a driver after conducting a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Highway 60. Officers responded to the vehicle complaint on June 17th, 2023 in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.
A short time after the initial call, around 10:00 a.m., officers were able to locate the car and a traffic stop was conducted. As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of the testing and investigation, the driver 31-year-old Donald William King from Cobden was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Warning for blue-green algae blooming in Renfrew CountyOn and around the shore of Dempseys Lake, The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom. The algae have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals.
-
Two teens among three people charged in drug trafficking investigationA 17 and 18-year-old from Mississauga arrested and charged with a 47-year-old from Pembroke, after Ontario Provincial Police seized suspected cocaine after a traffic stop, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
-
Over $100K raised through Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf ClassicCanadian musicians and former NHLers teed off at the Pembroke Golf Club for the 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic. Together those participating raised $110,000 for local charitable organizations and causes in the Renfrew County region.
-
Grant funds celebrated at Loaves and Fishes in Brockville, OntAt an open house, Loaves & Fishes acknowledged and celebrated a $31,000 Capital grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation which will be used to purchase and install a walk-in fridge.
-
17-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle in North Stormont, TwpA 17-year-old from Montreal is facing a charge of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime worth over $5,000 after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Hwy 138, in which the driver was operating a stolen vehicle.
-
Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer wins Gold-Creative Foodland Retailer's AwardJarrod Duncan of Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer of Kemptville was recognized by MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark with a Foodland Ontario Retailer Award.
-
OPP investigate after one person injured during home invasion in Almonte, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are asking for help from the public as they investigate a violent break-and-enter that occurred in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. Police ask for home security footage from June 17th from 10:00 p.m. until early morning on June 18th until 4:00 a.m.
-
12 new businesses awarded grants through Starter Company Plus Program12 aspiring entrepreneurs have successfully completed the Starter Company Plus program for Spring 2023. Participants completed a week-long business boot camp. Participants can now pitch their business plans to a panel for a chance to receive microgrants.
-
Assault charges laid after argument turned physical in Renfrew, Ont.A 61-year-old woman from Renfrew is facing an assault charge after Ontario Provincial Police responded to an altercation that turned physical between two local women on Duke Street.