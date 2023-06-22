Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges on Highway 60

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have laid impaired charges on a driver after conducting a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Highway 60. Officers responded to the vehicle complaint on June 17th, 2023 in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.

A short time after the initial call, around 10:00 a.m., officers were able to locate the car and a traffic stop was conducted. As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the testing and investigation, the driver 31-year-old Donald William King from Cobden was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Impaired operation of a conveyance

- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray