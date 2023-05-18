Traffic complaint on Hwy.60 leads to impaired driving charges

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have laid impaired driving charges on a motorist after receiving a traffic complaint.

OPP explain that on May 14th, 2023 just before 8:00 p.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. A short time later, the vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 60.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old John Kluke from Madawaska Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Impaired operation of a conveyance

- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray