Traffic disruption notice on Greenside Ave for Nov.9th
The City of Pembroke is notifying residents of a planned traffic disruption taking place on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. Starting at 7:00 a.m., Greenside Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Cedar Lane and Pembroke Street East.
Work will be done during that time to facilitate water and sewer service installations. The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. They add that drivers can expect delays throughout the day in the surrounding areas.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
75-year-old arrested with weapons and assault chargesOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe have arrested and charged a 75-year-old from the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan following a weapons-related investigation.
Master Corporal from Petawawa attending National War Memorial on Remembrance DayA sentry selected in the annual Remembrance Day Sentry Program, Master Corporal Vernon Taylor, calls Petawawa home, and as a result, he will be standing vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa during the Remembrance Day ceremony.
OPP recover stolen vehicle in South GlengarryWith a growing trend of car theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry have recovered another stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 401.The following investigation resulting in the arrest of the 23-year-old driver.
Upcoming community meeting addresses youth risk and preventative actionsA Community Action Meeting organized by Planet Youth Lanark County and the Carleton Place Municipal Drug Strategy reviews a survey issued in February 2022 asking questions to grade 10 students in Lanark County, regarding various community risks facing youth.
COVID-19 outbreak declared on Connell 9 unit at Kingston General HospitalKingston Health Sciences Centre has declared another COVID-19 outbreak, this coming on the Connell 9 unit with patients affected. Currently, there are additional outbreaks on the Connell 3, Davies 5, Kidd 6 and Connell 10 units.
Special Olympics Ontario joins the LETR at Kingston Frontenacs home gameThe Ontario Hockey League, Kingston Frontenacs and Law Enforcement Torch Run/Special Olympics Ontario are opening a kiosk at Leon's Centre to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.
Police investigate increasing car thefts over past monthWith an increase in the trend of car thefts across the province, Kingston Police are warning residents of newer model vehicles with push-button start ignition, that are being targeted by would-be criminals.
Details from first County of Renfrew Day at Queen's ParkMPPs from the county meet face to face for the first time since the pandemic to highlight local initiatives discuss the economy, and plan 2023 funding at the first-ever County of Renfrew Day hosted at Queen's Park in Toronto.
Waste Recovery urges safe needle disposal after increased health risksWith recyclables hand sorted, Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre is reminding Laurentian Valley residents of safe disposal for 'sharp' objects, including needles, syringes, lancets and auto-injectors.