Traffic disruption notice on Greenside Ave for Nov.9th

The City of Pembroke is notifying residents of a planned traffic disruption taking place on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. Starting at 7:00 a.m., Greenside Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Cedar Lane and Pembroke Street East.

Work will be done during that time to facilitate water and sewer service installations. The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage. They add that drivers can expect delays throughout the day in the surrounding areas.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray