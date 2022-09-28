Traffic Disruptions In Pembroke

City of Pembroke Planned Temporary Traffic Disruption to Facilitate Infrastructure Connections - Boundary Road West between Crandall Street and Douglas Street

Effective, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 7:30 am, until Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Boundary Road West will be reduced to one lane between Crandall Street and Douglas Street.

Only emergency services vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access to the area.

Detours will be in place. The city says to expect delays and plan accordingly.

--With files from CFRA's Ethan FInk

