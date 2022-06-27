Traffic down to one lane on Nelson Street until July 8th
City officials say traffic may be slow as traffic is reduced to one lane on Nelson Street until July 8, 2022.
According to the operations department, Nelson Street, between Howard Street and Fraser Lane will be reduced to a single lane from 10 to 5 p.m. The city says the lane reductions go into effect today and will continue until July 8, 2022.
The city would like to remind residents that businesses within the construction and detour zones do remain open for business, although residents are encouraged to use alternate routes wherever possible.
-
Family dispute results in assault chargeThe Brockville Police Service have arrested a man for assault after an incident involving his own mother.
-
Multiple impaired charges laid in Lennox and Addington CountyMembers of the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged three drivers in impaired driving-related investigations.
-
Decodable book project sees students help students readStudents at Russell High School wrapped up an initiative that turned students into authors and mentors, tackling social justice issues connected to the Ontario Human Rights Commission's Right to Read inquiry.
-
Downtown Pembroke officially unveils their Community PatiosDowntown Pembroke officially unveils their Community Patio. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Victoria Street and Lake Street.
-
Author Iona Whishaw to discuss latest book at KFPLBestselling mystery author Iona Whishaw will be at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library July 6 to discuss her latest book, Frame in Fire.
-
Nao Trinidad arrives in Brockville for Tall Ships FestivalThe Nao Trinidad arrived June 22nd in Brockville, ready to take part in the Brockville Tall Ships Festival. The ship was docked in the Tall Ships Landing Marina.
-
MPP Steve Clark sworn in as Minister of Municipal Affairs and HousingThe Honourable Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes was sworn in as Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
-
14th annual Heart & Solstice event raises $153,000 for BGHthe 14th annual Heart & Solstice event took place June 24th. $153,000 was raised for the Brockville General Hospital's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.
-
BGH recognizes healthcare workersBrockville General Hospital is recognizing health care workers after their continued dedication to navigating waves three to six of the COVID-19 Pandemic.