Traffic down to one lane on Nelson Street until July 8th

City officials say traffic may be slow as traffic is reduced to one lane on Nelson Street until July 8, 2022.

According to the operations department, Nelson Street, between Howard Street and Fraser Lane will be reduced to a single lane from 10 to 5 p.m. The city says the lane reductions go into effect today and will continue until July 8, 2022.

The city would like to remind residents that businesses within the construction and detour zones do remain open for business, although residents are encouraged to use alternate routes wherever possible.