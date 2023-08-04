Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadways

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they want to make all motorists aware of the Civic Day long weekend traffic safety campaign.

Police say this year the campaign runs from August 4th to August 7th, 2023. The province-wide effort focuses on Ontario's Move Over law. OPP explains that this law serves to protect police, other emergency services and tow truck personnel who are parked or stopped on the roadside to carry out their work. Additionally, officers also will be targeting inattentive drivers, aggressive drivers and impaired drivers.

"Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers remain committed to traffic safety", says Inspector Steph Neufeld, UOV Detachment Commander. "Traffic initiatives such as this demonstrate there is still a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to high-risk behaviours that place officers, drivers, passengers and other road users at risk."

Finally, police remind that it is the responsibility of all licensed motorists to be aware of and comply with Ontario's Move Over Law, which they say is a law that has been in place since 2003. Failure to comply with Ontario's Move Over law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction. Subsequent offences carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and suspension of your driver's licence for up to two years.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray