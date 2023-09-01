Traffic safety campaign in effect on local roadways for Labour Day long weekend

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be taking part in a province-wide Labour Day long weekend traffic safety campaign.

Police say that the campaign will be in effect from September 1st to September 4th, 2023. UOV OPP officers will be focused on the Big 4, in terms of personal injury causation, which are distracted driving, aggressive driving, lack of occupant restraint and impaired driving.

Members of the public can expect to see a dedicated police presence to keep roadways, trails, and waterways safe. The OPP continues to be focused on the safety of the local community, visitors and those travelling through the Upper Ottawa Valley this Labour Day long weekend.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray