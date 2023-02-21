Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal charges
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with a criminal code offence following a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke.
Ontario Provincial Police report that on February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street. Officers on the scene say that as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized.
As a result of the test and following investigation, OPP says they have charged 52-year-old Nadarajah Sanjeevan from Mississauga with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
Police add that the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 28, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigationA search warrant execution on Dundas Street West in Napanee came as a result of a drug trafficking investigation launched by OPP in January 2023. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, also seizing various items including fentanyl.
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicleA 35-year-old Pembroke resident charged when Upper Ottawa Valley OPP observed the man driving a vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.
Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke35-year-old Pembroke resident charged following a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs were located, the accused also faces several outstanding charges.