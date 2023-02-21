Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal charges

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with a criminal code offence following a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke.

Ontario Provincial Police report that on February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street. Officers on the scene say that as part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized.

As a result of the test and following investigation, OPP says they have charged 52-year-old Nadarajah Sanjeevan from Mississauga with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

Police add that the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 28, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray