Traffic stop in Trenton leads to drug trafficking charges

Ontario Provincial Police from Quinte West has arrested two people and laid multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Trenton. The stop happened on October 13th around 7:15 p.m., OPP Community Street Crimes Unit was assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team in the investigation. Which began when they stopped a taxi on Byron Street.

The vehicle was initially stopped when police determined the two people in the taxi were wanted by police. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers arrest both individuals. In the following search, OPP found a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and green fentanyl, along with other items suspected to be related to drug trafficking including cell phones and cash. All the drugs and items were seized by the police.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Kyle Laird, and 34-year-old Brenda Banks, both form Quinte West, faces the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Additionally, Laird was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. While Banks was charged with one count of the same charge.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray