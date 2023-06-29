Traffic stop lead to impaired driving charges in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after conducting a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the Township of Madawaska Valley. Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say on June 22nd, 2023 around 9:00 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop on Paugh Lake Road.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 45-year-old Adam Lorbetskie of Madawaska Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired operation of a conveyance

- Operating a conveyance while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray