Traffic stop leads to discovery of prohibited driver and drugs in Prescott

Ontario Provincial Police say a traffic stop in the Town of Prescott led to the discovery of a prohibited driver and drugs.

Grenville County OPP say on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m., officers were out conducting a general patrol of King St. West in the Town of Prescott and noticed a driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and when an officer requested a driver's, police say the suspect fled on foot. The driver was arrested a short time later.

A search found suspected methamphetamine tablets. The suspect was also found to be wanted on multiple warrants.

A 50-year-old man from Prescott, who was not named, has been charged with the following:

Operation while prohibited - Contrary to Section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Schedule I substance - Contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance - Contrary to Section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Driver - fail to properly wear seatbelt - Contrary to Section 106(2) of the Highway Traffic Act

The suspect is scheduled for a bail hearing in a Brockville court Thursday.