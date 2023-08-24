Traffic stop leads to drug seizure and 15 charges in Carleton Place, Ont.

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two persons with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in the Town of Carleton Place.

OPP explained that this occurrence took place on August 21st, 2023 around 10:45 p.m. when police stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence on Moore Street. After further investigation following this stop an occupant of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin, pills and cash.

As a result, one of the vehicle occupants, 31-year-old Stephen Johnston from the City of Gatineau was charged with the following offences:

- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court - two counts

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Heroin

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine - two counts

- Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Additionally, the other person in the car, 24-year-old Caroline Lavoie from the Town of Carleton Place faces the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Heroin

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine - two counts

- Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

OPP says Lavoie is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on September 18th, 2023. Johnston was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray