Traffic stop leads to drugs and weapons charges in Gananoque

A traffic stop in the town of Gananoque has lead to weapons and drug possession charges.

Gananoque Police say the traffic stop was conducted on Saturday after they reported a vehicle not having proper headlights and speeding.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, officers began a search of the vehicle, where they noted a female passenger appeared to be attempting to prevent the search from happening.

Officers say they located two knives on the woman, one of them concealed in the sleeve of the shirt.

Additional knives, suspected crystal meth, and multiple bank cards and ID's not belonging to the female passenger were also located.

Officers charged the woman with drug possession and weapons possession offences with the woman scheduled to appear in court at a later date.