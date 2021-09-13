Traffic stop leads to impairment charge in Whitewater Region

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say a traffic stop has lead to an impairment charge in Whitewater Region.

Police say they conducted the traffic stop on Westmeath Rd. at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

A Roadside Screening Device was utilized as part of the investigation and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

Alcohol was seized from the vehicle.

63-year-old David Wright of Whitewater Region has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Wright was also charged under the Liquor License Act with the following:

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused was released to appear in a Pembroke court on October 26, 2021.