Traffic stop leads to recovery of firearm in Laurentian Valley Township

A traffic stop on Highway 17 in Laurentian Valley Township led to the seizure of a firearm on Friday.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they conducted a traffic stop at around 9:00p.m. saying a vehicle was going 50km/h over the speed limit.

Police say open alcohol and a handgun were seized during the investigation. Two people were arrested.

Police say 20-year-old Mohamed Rachid Grib of Montreal was the driver and is charged with the following:

Breach of firearms regulations - store firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm - two counts

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Fail to comply with probation order

Race a motor vehicle - stunt

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

The alleged passenger, 32-year-old Rou Meas also of Montreal, has been charged with the following:

Fraudulent use of certificate of citizenship

Possession of a credit card obtained by crime - two counts

Breach of firearms regulations - store firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing. The driver had their license suspended and their car towed and impounded for a period of seven days. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 15th.