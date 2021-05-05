Traffic stop leads to recovery of firearm in Laurentian Valley Township
A traffic stop on Highway 17 in Laurentian Valley Township led to the seizure of a firearm on Friday.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they conducted a traffic stop at around 9:00p.m. saying a vehicle was going 50km/h over the speed limit.
Police say open alcohol and a handgun were seized during the investigation. Two people were arrested.
Police say 20-year-old Mohamed Rachid Grib of Montreal was the driver and is charged with the following:
- Breach of firearms regulations - store firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm - two counts
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Race a motor vehicle - stunt
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit
The alleged passenger, 32-year-old Rou Meas also of Montreal, has been charged with the following:
- Fraudulent use of certificate of citizenship
- Possession of a credit card obtained by crime - two counts
- Breach of firearms regulations - store firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing. The driver had their license suspended and their car towed and impounded for a period of seven days. The driver is scheduled to appear in court on June 15th.