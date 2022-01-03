Traffic stop on 417 leads to firearm charges

A traffic stop on Highway 417 in Kingston has lead to multiple firearm charges.

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they conducted the stop early Friday morning at around 1:10 a.m.

Police say an investigation revealed the driver was wearing a bullet proof vest, and had a loaded prohibited handgun.

They say the driver's license had been suspended for previous infractions.

46-year-old Lalute Maurice Reid of Lachine, Quebec faces the following charges:

Tampering with serial number of a Firearm CC 108(1)(a)

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With CC 108(1)(b)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order x 14 CC 117.01(1)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition CC 86(1) - three counts

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose CC 88 - three counts

Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition CC 90 - three counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm CC 91(1)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm CC 92(1)

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition CC 92(2) - two counts

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm CC 94 - three counts

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm CC 95(a)

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime CC 96(a)

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime CC 96(a)

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit HTA 128

Driving while under suspension HTA 53(1) - seven counts

The accused was held for bail and was set to appear at a Kingston court on New Year's Eve.