Traffic stop results in seizure of weapon and drugs with 28 charges laid

The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged two individuals with 26 charges after a traffic stop. The incident took place on October 24th, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 417 in North Glengarry.

The following investigation revealed that the two occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a prohibited weapon and drugs. Both of which were seized and the two people in the car were arrested and charged.

30-year-old, Nicolas Vicencio-Heap from Ottawa faces the following charges:

- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition - two counts

- Carrying a Concealed Weapon

- Breach of Firearms Regulation - Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Heroin, Cocaine and other Drugs - three counts

- Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place

- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

The other person in the vehicle was 26-year-old, Aaron Bromberg-Barwin, also from Ottawa. They face the following charges:

- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition - two counts

- Carrying a Concealed Weapon

- Breach of Firearms Regulation - Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon

- Possession of an Identity Document

- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Heroin, Cocaine, and other Drugs - three counts

- Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place

- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

- Drive Vehicle of Boat with Cannabis Readily Available

- Speeding 1-49 Km/h over posted limit

- Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on October 24, 2022. Both remain in custody and are due to appear in court in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 27, 2022.

