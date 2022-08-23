Trail program extended to allow ATV`s on select roads despite residents complaints
ATVs will remain on select roads in the Township of Elizabeth-Kitley. A trial program scheduled to end on August 29th has not been extended to October 31st. The extension has been put in place to give the council time to adjust bylaws for any official rule changes.
The current trial allows for ATVs on roadways connecting certain trails. However, the council says that even without the temporary regulations, this happens anyways. The new policies have the intention of helping police enforcement and allowing individual ATV clubs to police their members.
This comes after an unsuccessful trial in 2018 which saw many complaints from residents. As a result, the trial was not renewed for 2019. This past summer, there have been multiple complaints from residents, mostly having issues with a loud noise.
The Province made ATVs legal on all roads last year. However local municipalities still have the option to ban them.
With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray
