Trail users in Prince Edward County reminded of municipal Bylaws

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding Millennium Trail users in the area to refamiliarize themselves with the local municipal Bylaws.

OPP specifically notes bylaw number 742-2001 section 4(7) which states: "That motorized use be restricted to snowmobiles and farm vehicles in the winter months once grooming operations commence."

Police add that snow grooming operations have commenced for the season and ATVs and dirtbikes are not permitted on the trail at this time. If someone in the are would like to report a violation they can contact Prince Edward County Bylaw department at 613.476.7666.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray