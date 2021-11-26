Trails at Lemoine Point Conservation Area under maintenance

Trails at Lemoine Point Conservation Area is set to be under maintenance beginning on the week of November 29.

Cataraqui Conservation says staff will be working on portions of the trails that are in need of small repairs or reinforcement within the Conservation Area. The is to ensure that they all remain safe and secure to trail users.

Some sections of trail may be closed for a short time. Cataraqui Conservation says there will be signage and barricades to help guide users around the work site. Visitors to the area are asked to be vigilant.

Minor repairs and maintenace is being conducted on the south laneway.

A larger-scale capital project by Cataraqui Conservation will be conducted in 2022. This will be done to revitalize the entire south laneway and parking lot.