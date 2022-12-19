Transit changes over holidays, Brockville

The city of Brockville is warning of schedule changes with transit over the holidays.

Brockville city services say transit operations will be reduced, or not running at all, over the course of the two-week holiday period, starting Christmas Eve, and lasting through the New Year.

On Sat, Dec. 24, 2022, service will be reduced, running between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and only the Yellow evening route only.

Sun, Dec, 26, and Mon, Dec 27, 2022, there will be no service running.

Service will run on a regular schedule on Dec. 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2022.

On Sun, Jan. 1, and Mon, Jan. 2, 2023, there will be no service running.

Regular hours resume on Tues, Jan. 3, 2023.

All service notifications are available at brockville.com/transit

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink