Transit feasibility survey launched in City of Pembroke

The City of Pembroke has launched a survey to gather input on the feasibility of public transit for the area.

The city says the survey will determine an optimal transit solution, if there is one, for residents, businesses, and vistors.

Input will be gathered from the public on the potential use and support for a local transit service.

The survey can be done online.

Physical copies can also be found at City Hall, the 50+ Active Living Centre, the Kinsmen Pool, the Parks and Recreation Centre office at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, or any of the city's long-term care homes or assisted living facilities.

The city strongly suggests all respondents read additional public information about the study at the city's website.

The survey will be open until September 19, 2021.