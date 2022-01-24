Transport truck catches fire on Highway 401

Highway 401 eastbound is closed between Montreal St. and Hwy 15 exits after a transport truck caught on fire.

Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston Fire responded to the truck fire on Highway 401 at around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

All the eastbound lanes are closed while the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze on the trailer.

OPP say the transport trailer was carrying grocery goods.

No injuries are being reported.

Police say due to cold weather conditions, reopening the road will be prolonged.