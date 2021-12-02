Transportation Safety Board investigating runway excursion at Kingston Airport
The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a "runway excursion" at the Kingston Airport.
The TSB says the incident happened on Tuesday involving an Embraer Phenom 300 aircraft.
No other details were released.
The TSB says it will be gathering information and assessing the occurrence.
