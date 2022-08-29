Trekking through the woods has never been more popular at The Summerstown Forest trails
An outdoor trail off Highway 401 has seen sky-high travelers along its pathways in the last year. The Summerstown Forest trails have reported over 22,000 visitors from July 2021 to July 2022. The numbers were recorded by a trail counter set up at the start of the trek, by The Friends of the Summerstown Trails. The same group is responsible for maintaining the trails.
The Friends of the Summerstown Trails welcome any visitors or locals to enjoy the thirty kilometers of trails that are open and free of charge to trek with your friends, family, or solo. As they hope to see numbers continue to grow in the years to come. The meticulously groomed trails are open year-round, with hiking and mountain biking trails seeing the most use in summer and fall. During the colder months, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and snow biking are also highly encouraged as long as they are done with the maintenance of the trails in mind.
For more information on what is available on the trails and when you can visit https://www.summerstowntrails.com/
The Summerstown Forest and the trails within are mostly owned and operated by the South Dundas and Glengarry Counties, with a smaller section owned by the province of Ontario.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
