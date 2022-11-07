Trenton residents advised of military exercises at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base

Members of the public are being advised by the Canadian Armed Forces that the Wing Auxiliary Security Force (WASF) of 8 Wing will be conducting routine confirmation exercises this week. The operation will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and includes scenario-based training.

The exercise will take place at both the Main and North gates of 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton.

During the exercise, there will be scenarios using blue training weapons and C7 rifles equipped with blue training magazines. They ensure that ammunition of any type will be used while they are operating.

However, they do detail that the exercise will also include members under duress and involve vehicle searches. Pursuant to Inspection and Search Defence regulations (ISDRs) and Defence Controlled Access Area Regulations (DCAARs) Persons and vehicles entering a defence establishment may be searched.

National Defense reassure that members of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces are well-trained and there is no risk to public safety during this exercise.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray