Trespass notices placed at Memorial Centre barns

A view of Kingston city hall.

The City of Kingston has posted trespass notices at the Memorial Centre barns. 

This means sheltering at the site is prohibited. 

The city cited multiple health and safety reasons, including concerns of electrical tampering, space heater fires, and of course the risk of COVID-19. 

Home Base Housing's Street Outreach Team visited the site Tuesday afternoon and found no one was sheltering in the barns. 

The team will continue to check the site. 

