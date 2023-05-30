Trillium Foundation Grant celebrated to support local forest inventory

MPP Nolan Quinn met with the Eastern Ontario Model Forest (EOMF) and the South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) as they hosted a special event to celebrate the successful conclusion of an exciting forest inventory project.

The project was made possible in part thanks to a $50,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). An array of guest speakers attended the session, including presentations by both EOMF and SNC staff highlighting how the inventory was produced using state-of-the-art technologies, and how these technologies are being used.

"I wish to congratulate EOMF on their successful grant application from the Ontario Trillium Foundation," said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. "The planned work to create a forest inventory will be a benefit not only for environmental purposes but for economic growth management in our local forestry industry. Thank you again to OTF for their continued investment in our community."

The grant, first awarded in July 2022, facilitated all components of the project, with the resulting inventory products allowing for the enhanced application of best forest management practices on both municipal and privately owned forests within SNC’s full watershed.

Organizers from the project explain that quality forest inventory also has the potential to help promote sustainable forest sector growth and the increased use of wood fibre for economic benefit while helping to maintain ecosystem processes, increase wildlife habitat, and improve biodiversity and carbon capture within forests.

"This project will result in the production of 448,000 hectares of high quality and up-to-date forest inventory within the full watershed of the South Nation Conservation Authority," Carl Bickerdike, Chief Administrative Officer, South Nation Conservation Authority. "The inventory will be used by our staff for a variety of purposes including enhancing forest management planning and practices and promoting the sustainable use of wood fibre within the region."

"We are grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their full support of this important project," said John Pineau, Executive Director of the Eastern Ontario Model Forest. "The Resilient Communities Funding Program enabled the EOMF to invest significant time and energy, with results that will benefit in a multitude of ways across local rural communities. There is much potential to apply what we have learned in other parts of the province as well."

