Kingston Elementary School trustees welcoming public to debate

Ecole Maple Elementary School is opening its doors to the public, allowing a vewing gallery for a trustees debate.

The event running on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. will also offer the opprotunity for the public to take the floor and ask questions, while also pressing candidates with pre-written ones.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for the public to get important answers they need to make the right decision on election day.

The successful candidates will hold their seats until 2026. Trustees help shape policies and procedures for the Board of Education.



The evening will be conducted in English.



If you wish to submit a question or if you require further information, please email ecolemaplecouncil@gmail.com.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink