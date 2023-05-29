Tweed couple separately charged impaired driving on same night

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Tweed couple with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision.

OPP explained that on May 18th, 2023 just before 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on Marlbank Road in Tweed. The driver sustained minor injuries during the collision and was later transported to the hospital by Hastings Quinte EMS.

While officers were at the location another driver attended with open liquor. Investigation resulted in both drivers being arrested. 33-year-old Gregory Shaw from Tweed was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

- Dangerous operation

While 28-year-old Morgan Newson from Tweed faces the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Driving while under suspension - two counts

- Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

OPP says both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on June 15th, 2023. Both vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days and the drivers received 90-day licence suspensions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray