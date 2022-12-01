Twenty-first annual Jingle Bell Run
More than 11,000 students and staff from 40 schools in the KFL&A region will take part in the 21st annual Jingle Bell Run. Students will be donating a non-perishable food item in exchange for a jingle bell and participating in a 1-kilometer festive fit break where they will walk, run, or skip around their school community "with bells on."
This is a partnership between KFL&A Public Health, local school boards, and local food banks to help gather food donations for families in need.
The event takes place this Friday, December 2, 2022
Female suspect wanted in fraud investigationKingston Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a theft and fraud on September 23, 2022.
Peer support program provides unique support to KFL&A youthUnited Way KFL&A's Youth Homelessness Initiative results in a new community peer program.
Pascan Aviation pausing service at YGK AirportPascan Aviation is pausing service at YGK Airport, but service from Kingston to Montreal continues through January 6, 2023.
Festive programs come to Kingston Frontenac Public LibraryThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a variety of holiday programs for children of all ages.
LGLDHU concerned by recent local area drug overdosesThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is expressing concern about a number of drug overdoses that have occurred over the last 4 days across the region.
Celebrating 15 years of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies, in support of BGHThe Brockville General Hospital is celebrating 15 years of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.
Sweet's Corners ES students engage in community fundraising projectStudents at Sweet's Corners Elementary School planned and hosted a real-world and community-based spaghetti dinner fundraiser for ALS.
Suspect identified vandalism investigationA suspect has been identified after several windows were broken in Downtown Gananoque and on an apartment building on Stone Street South.
KCCU Staff donate $12,711 to United Way CampaignThe staff and Board of Directors at Kingston Community Credit Union are pleased to help the United Way KFL&A to surpass their annual campaign goal this year.