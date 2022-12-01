Twenty-first annual Jingle Bell Run

More than 11,000 students and staff from 40 schools in the KFL&A region will take part in the 21st annual Jingle Bell Run. Students will be donating a non-perishable food item in exchange for a jingle bell and participating in a 1-kilometer festive fit break where they will walk, run, or skip around their school community "with bells on."

This is a partnership between KFL&A Public Health, local school boards, and local food banks to help gather food donations for families in need.

The event takes place this Friday, December 2, 2022