Two 13-year-olds charged after spray painting building in Perth
The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) for Lanark County Ontario Provincial Police has arrested two people in relation to recent incidents of graffiti found in and around the town of Perth.
The two individuals were caught on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 when CSCU officers observed two young people spray painting a structure on Beckwith Street around 9:00 p.m. The investigation led to two 13-year-old from the town of Perth being arrested and charged. Each is facing two counts of mischief.
The names of both accused cannot be released due to their age.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
