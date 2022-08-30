Two 14-year old arrested driving a stolen car on Highway 17

Two 14-year-olds have been charged after driving a stolen vehicle on a highway. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a call on August 26th, 2022. The call was from a driver who observed a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 17 around 6:30 a.m. The caller said the vehicle was driving all over the road, and drastically changing speeds at random times.

Officers driving along the highway were able to locate the vehicle near Sawmill Road. They conducted a traffic stop, pulling the car over. Both parties in the car were 14 years old and had no license of any kind. Following a quick investigation, police discovered the vehicle they had been driving was reported stolen. Both youths were then arrested and charged.

The names of the youth involved cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray