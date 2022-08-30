Two 14-year old arrested driving a stolen car on Highway 17
Two 14-year-olds have been charged after driving a stolen vehicle on a highway. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a call on August 26th, 2022. The call was from a driver who observed a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 17 around 6:30 a.m. The caller said the vehicle was driving all over the road, and drastically changing speeds at random times.
Officers driving along the highway were able to locate the vehicle near Sawmill Road. They conducted a traffic stop, pulling the car over. Both parties in the car were 14 years old and had no license of any kind. Following a quick investigation, police discovered the vehicle they had been driving was reported stolen. Both youths were then arrested and charged.
The names of the youth involved cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Two local CDSBEO Trustees not seeking re-electionTrustee for City of Cornwall and Glengarry County Ron Eamer and Trustee for the City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County Paula Hart in the CDSBEO are not seeking re-election municipal vote.
-
Police asking to help identify person's of interest in downtown stabbingImages have been released of person's of interest in a summer stabbing that happened in downtown Kingston
-
Man threatening to kill himself arrested for domestic violencePolice responded to a call of a man threatening the kill himself with knife in hand, investigations revealed a domestic dispute which resulted in the man's arrest.
-
Neighborly dispute leads to weapons charges laidA dispute between neighbors that started on social media escalates to intimidation and weapons charges being laid.
-
Commercial vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing through guard railDriver charged in serious collision after a commercial vehicle crashes through a guard rail on Highway 401 and catching fire.
-
OPP ask for potential dashcam footage of an assault on Highway 401Four people arrested and charged following an assault on Highway 401. Police ask for dashcam footage to clarify what took place during the incident
-
Fall Book Fair makes a return at the Symphony Warehouse in SeptemberFrom September 8th - 18th Kingston readers can enjoy a packed warehouse filled with used books at the return of the Fall Book Fair
-
School busses back on the roads might mean extra commuting timeWith some schools in the area starting back up on August 30th, drivers are reminded that school busses will be back on the roads and caution may be needed while travelling
-
Large item collection announced for mid-SeptemberGarbage too big for a typical pick-up can be kicked to the curb starting September 11th, as a large item collection has been scheduled for the week of September 12th - 16th.