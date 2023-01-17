Two 16-year-olds charged driving erratically in Municipality of Marmora & Lake

Members from the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two 16-year-olds following a traffic complaint in the Municipality of Marmora & Lake. The incident took place on January 16th, 2023. Police say that around 12:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of two motor vehicles, possibly travelling together and being driven in an erratic manner on Highway 7.

Police report that one of the drivers was involved in a single-vehicle collision and was spotted fleeing the scene with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the traffic complaint. As a result of further investigation, both drivers were identified and located.

One of the drivers, a 16-year-old from LaSalle, Quebec was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose - two counts

- Fail to comply with Release Order - three counts

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

- Dangerous Operation

- Failure to Stop after Accident

- Flight from Peace Officer

- Person under 19 Possess Cannabis

- Driver Motor Vehicle No Licence

The accused remained in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville. While the second 16-year-old from St.Laurent, Quebec was arrested and faces the following charges:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime - two counts

- Dangerous Operation )

- Flight from Peace Officer

- Failure to Stop after Accident

- Driver Motor Vehicle No Licence

The accused from St. Laurent, Quebec was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on February 8, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray